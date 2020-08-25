Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $5,501,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $253.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

