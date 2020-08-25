Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

