Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

