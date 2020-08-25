Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,974,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after buying an additional 183,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

