Mark J. Hawkins Sells 624 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,121.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRM traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 427,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.