Mark Miller Sells 902 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Mark Miller sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $91,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GSHD traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,893. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

