Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 109,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,089.07 on Tuesday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,009.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

