Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

