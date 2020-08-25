Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE MLM opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

