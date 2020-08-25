MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

MARUY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.96. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

