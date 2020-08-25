Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.23 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRVL opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

