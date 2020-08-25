Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

