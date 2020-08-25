Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) vs. Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:APG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service -1.12% 7.08% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phoenix Tree and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 3 0 3.00 Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Matrix Service has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Matrix Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matrix Service $1.42 billion 0.17 $27.98 million $1.01 9.36

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Phoenix Tree on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

