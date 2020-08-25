Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.04.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after buying an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.