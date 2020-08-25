Megacoin Market Cap Hits $160,977.98 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $160,977.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00518882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 249% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,051,796 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

