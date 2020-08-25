Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho downgraded shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YKLTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Meiji from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meiji from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Meiji alerts:

Shares of Meiji stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53. Meiji has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

About Meiji

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.