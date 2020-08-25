Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at €114.30 ($134.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.71. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.