Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells $2,522,298.84 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,522,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven J. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Steven J. Hilton sold 25,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,607,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. 2,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,671. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

