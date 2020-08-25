Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

