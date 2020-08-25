Metadium Market Cap Hits $10.59 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $10.59 million and $687,311.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

