MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $160,583.08 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $160,583.08 and approximately $63,802.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

