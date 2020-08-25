Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 75.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

