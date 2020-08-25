MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

