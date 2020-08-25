MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.