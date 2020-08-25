Michael Andrew Cinnamond Sells 40,750 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 40,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$383,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159.97.

Michael Andrew Cinnamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$1,140,000.00.

BTO opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

