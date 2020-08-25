Michael C. Harrington Sells 24,381 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,868. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

