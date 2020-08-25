Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $121.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.86 million and the highest is $121.62 million. Mimecast posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $490.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $491.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,282. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.38, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,042 shares of company stock worth $17,799,382 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.