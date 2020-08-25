Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,710 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 369,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Altice USA by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 401,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,601,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,197,301 shares of company stock valued at $104,195,873. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

