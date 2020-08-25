Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys 71,407 Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of DermTech worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,943. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

