Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,237 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,865,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

