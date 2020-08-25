Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Construction Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 330,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,262,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,014,899 shares of company stock worth $113,743,963 in the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROAD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 4,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.