Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,571 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.53.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

