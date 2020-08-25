Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

AMTI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 345,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,659. Legend Biotech Corporation has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74). Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.