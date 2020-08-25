Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $931,000 in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS remained flat at $$3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,552. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

