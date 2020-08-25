Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,142. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

