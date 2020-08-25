Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in RealPage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 866,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

