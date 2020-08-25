Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 5,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,468. IVERIC bio Inc has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

