Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BOSTON OMAHA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 37.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 6.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 9,375 shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $150,187.50. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOMN. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of BOSTON OMAHA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

BOMN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,773. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

