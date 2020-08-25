Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 130,000 Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 588,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,050. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

