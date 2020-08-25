Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 94,400 Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

