Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,307. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

