Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $149,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,567 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. 204,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

