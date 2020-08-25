Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGTA remained flat at $$6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,621. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

