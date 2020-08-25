Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Gamida Cell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,397. Gamida Cell Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

