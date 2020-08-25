Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,744,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,849,000 after buying an additional 373,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 235,452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 839,145 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 2,021,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,654,520. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

