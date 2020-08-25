Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 133,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

