Monetha Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Monetha has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $206,713.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.05661509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00048724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.