Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNR. B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

MNR opened at $14.45 on Monday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

