Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $268.11 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 274,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

