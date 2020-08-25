Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,095 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 95,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.17.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

